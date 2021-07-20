NEW YORK, N.Y., July 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.

WHAT ARE THE NEW UPDATES?

1 – You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.

MAJOR FEATURES OF TENORSHARE IANYGO:

* One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod

* Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw

* Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement

* Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route

* The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokemon Go

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY:

Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

