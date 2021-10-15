NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched new app called Tenorshare Phone Mirror. Phone Mirror is an industry-leading software solution that can help users mirror their Android screen and display on a bigger screen easily.

“Phone Mirror V1.0.0 is Tenorshare’s first major innovation in 2021. Our original intention in designing this software is to break through the limitations of mobile phone screens that are too small for complex operations, we are dedicated to bring users the best software and the best user experience,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing Phone Mirror V1.0.0.

What are the major functions?

[1] Mirror Android screen and display on a bigger screen: the main feature. Phone Mirror V1.0.0 support to provide much convenience for screen mirroring Android devices to Windows PC. Users can enjoy movies, playing games, online classes, multi-device collaboration, etc., on a bigger screen.

[2] Control users’ Android phones from PC using mouse and keyboard: If users want to operate your Android like a computer, then Phone Mirror can allow them to use mouse and keyboard to control Android devices. Keyboard shortcuts are also available. Just one click and users can get their Android become a computer.

[3] Control multiple mobile devices at the same time: Phone Mirror allows up to 5 mobile phones to mirror simultaneously. Users can control multiple devices at the same time on one computer to work cooperatively. Saving time and effort.

[4] Take screenshots and record Android screen on PC directly: Although this software is to mirror Android on PC, users can also take screenshots of Android screen, copy the screenshots to clipboard and share it. Screenshots can be recorded and saved on PC to release phone storage. Phone Mirror support original quality resolution and no watermark.

Price and Availability:

For 1-5 devices, it is available at $19.95 per month. You also can buy the economic version: $29.95 for one year or $39.95 for lifetime.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-phone-mirror.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.