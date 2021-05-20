NEW YORK, N.Y., May. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched 4uKey V3.0.0 with a new user interface. 4uKey is an industry-leading software solution that can unlock iPhone screen and remove Apple ID easily.

“4uKey V3.0.0 is Tenorshare’s second major revision and upgrade in 2021. We have optimized and refactored the interface and added a function of removing screen time to optimize the interactive experience, we are dedicated to bring users better software and better user experience,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing 4uKey V3.0.0.

What are the new updates?

1 – Unlock iPhone Lock Screen Passcode: the main feature. 4uKey V3.0.0 support to remove all iOS versions of iPhone/iPad/iPod screen lock password, including: Face ID, 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Touch ID, custom numeric code, and alphanumeric passcode.

2 – Unlock Apple ID: 4uKey V3.0.0 support removing Apple ID on iPhone, iPad and iPod without password. All iOS versions are supported if Find My iPhone is off. If Find My iPhone is enabled, then according to different iOS versions, users will enter different removal processes.

3 – Remove Screen Time Passcode: the new feature. It mainly solves the problem that users cannot use the device normally because of the screen time management; and the problem that the screen time limit cannot be removed after the user forgets the screen time password.

4 – Bypass MDM: This entrance is mainly used to solve the problem that users cannot enter the desktop because of the MDM management card in the MDM activation lock page, or can enter the desktop but the authority is supervised.

Other features have been updated:

* Interactive experience: iTunes download/installation, the interaction can be changed to retractable pop-up page, and will not block the current page

* Tutorial: Add iPad and iPod into Recovery and DFU mode tutorial

Price and Availability:

For 1-5 devices, it is available at $35.95 per month. You also can buy the economic version: $39.95 for one year or $49.95 for lifetime.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-4ukey-unlocker.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/-OVvCvQw0t8

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.