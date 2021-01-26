NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched ReiBoot V8.0.0 with a new interface. ReiBoot is an industry-leading software solution that can help users solve 150+ iOS system problems.

“ReiBoot V8.0.0 is Tenorshare’s first major revision and upgrade in 2021. We have optimized and refactored the interface and added a Reset Device entrance. At the same time, we are dedicated to bring users better software and better user experience,” said Tenorshare’s CEO, while introducing ReiBoot V8.0.0.

What are the new updates?

1. iOS system Repair: the main feature. ReiBoot V8.0.0 provides four devices’ entrances – iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and iPod. Users can directly select the device mode that they want to repair. Standard mode mainly solves some common iOS system problems and will not lose device data. Deep mode repairs more serious issues, but it will cause data loss.

2. Combine the two modules of entering and exiting Recovery Mode: Users can click the button “Enter Recovery Mode” to enter the recovery mode, and then click the button “Exit Recovery Mode” to exit the recovery mode.

3. Reset Device: It has two modes to reset device – General Reset and Factory Reset. General Reset can be selectively restored directly through the reset function of the system. Factory Reset can completely erases the phone data and restores it to the factory settings.

4. More iOS system issues guideline: This entrance is mainly used to expand some problems and guideline during the repair process to provide more solutions to users.

Other features have been updated:

* Downgrade iOS Beta without data Loss: Using iTunes restore option to downgrade iOS beta is always a troublesome task. ReiBoot comes with the feature that can downgrade iOS beta to the latest iOS version automatically.

* Repair iTunes Backup & Restore Errors: ReiBoot can easily fix iTunes restore or backup errors with high success rate and no data loss.

Price and Availability:

For 1-5 devices, it is available at $29.95 per month. You also can buy the economic version: $35.95 for one year or $59.95 for lifetime.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-reiboot-pro.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

