NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare announces the release of its latest iOS Location Changer software, iAnyGo, that can change location to anywhere.



PHOTO CAPTION: iAnyGo allows users to interact with an easy-to-use graphical interface, allowing users to see and plan routes on a live map.

While there’s certainly no shortage of GPS simulation apps on the market, iAnyGo differentiates itself through its seamless user interface and high customizability. Users can plan custom multipoint routes, simulate various movement speeds, and load historical location to fake GPS location. What’s more, this software works with all location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go, Ingress, Fitness app, Facebook, etc.

1. Ease of use

iAnyGo allows users to interact with an easy-to-use graphical interface, allowing users to see and plan routes on a live map. This feature alone opens up GPS simulation to many less tech-savvy users, allowing more straightforward navigation, and better user experience.

2. 1-Click location change

iAnyGo allows users to change locations with the click of a button. This software supports two different routes to change location. One is “Two-point route,” it lets users plan a route between two points. The other is “Multipoint route,” you can select multiple locations on the map freely. The feature requires users to be in a particular place, allowing them seamlessly moving to their desired location, and quickly revert if needed.

3. Spoof iPhone Location, All Apps Supported

Since iAnyGo works with all location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go, Ingress, Fitness apps, and Dating apps. Users can deploy their favorite routes for catching Pokemon, win their office fitness competition, or match with prospective dating partners across cities, all from the comfort of their living room!

4. Other Features

Use this software can save and load feature to redeploy favorite routes quickly. iAnyGo allows users to save custom location to redeploy with ease.

Besides that, iAnyGo provides more useful functions for you such as set the moving speed and times for your route, pause anytime and zoom map in/out, etc.

Pricing and Availability

All three plans include up to five devices plus 1 PC, the Monthly plan is $6.95, Quarterly $19.95, and the annual plan, offering the biggest savings, $39.95.

For more information, visit: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/ianygo-change-gps-location-iphone.html

About Tenorshare Software

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

*Video: https://youtu.be/UhYVERWDSMc

*IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0908s2p-tenorshare-ianygo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.