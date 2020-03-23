NEW YORK, N.Y., March 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tenorshare, a professional data recovery solution provider, has updated UltData for Android to recover deleted WhatsApp chat history and photos without root. It is the first to break technical difficulties and make Android Data Recovery so easy and safe. No software in the market has that feature recently.



As we know, in order to recover data from Android device(s), you need to get root access first. Rooting can put the phone at risk, for example, it will break warranty of the phone, and the system may become unstable. Not to mention there will be a great chance of failure to root the phone. That makes the recovery process rather a hassle. No need to worry now. Tenorshare released updated version of UltData for Android to address this problem. It can help you recover data more securely. No data loss. No warranty damages.

What are the new updates?

Recover data without root. The newest feature of new UltData for Android is free of root. Simply connect your phone to your PC and you can quickly and safely recover lost data without downloading additional root applications, which makes it significantly stand out from the rest of the software. And it is widely applicable to major brand phone models, such as Samsung, Huawei, Moto Z etc. More phone models will be supported in the near future.

Other features have been updated including:

High recovery success rate and quality. The recovery success rate and quality are greatly improved than before. It is now the best among the competitors.

Multi-Language supported. The software has included 10 languages like English, German, Spanish, Italian, etc., and also introduces Arabic, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Improved interface. New UI interface design, very simple and easy to operate.

Price and Availability:

New UltData for Android 6.0.0. is available now for $35.95 per month. Users can buy the more economic version for $39.95 per year.

About Tenorshare

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has been the leader in iOS & Android data and system recovery. It provides the perfect solution for iOS & Android data recovery, data transfer, system repair, and more.

