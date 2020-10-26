AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In response to the national discussion surrounding collegiate sports, Texas-based Fairly Group and sister-company OccuNet have unveiled an insurance product which covers medical expenses for collegiate student-athletes who contract COVID, bringing a relevant solution to the intense national discussion regarding collegiate sports.

The news, first reported today on ESPN.com, is a game-changer for collegiate student athletes and the colleges and universities where they are enrolled.

“COVID-19 has taken a toll on every aspect of our lives, including our ability to play and enjoy sports,” says Fairly Group CEO Alex Fairly. “We wanted to support collegiate athletes who desire to get back on the field, as well as their parents and the courageous collegiate athletic departments attempting to move forward with fall sports.”

Inspired by the viral #wewanttoplay campaign created by Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields, the policy is a solution directed at the need for NCAA schools to be able to provide financial protection for student athletes and their parents. By providing $250,000 in medical coverage for COVID illnesses, the policy helps colleges and universities shoulder the potential financial burden of serious COVID cases for student athletes in a cost-effective manner.

“When the NCAA mandated member schools be responsible for medical expenses related to COVID, we immediately began working on a solution.” says Caleb Fairly, OccuNet’s president. “We hope this brings a level of confidence for students and parents who send their talented young men and women off to play college sports.”

The wheels were put into motion for developing this product when the Big Ten and Pac-12 initially postponed their fall 2020 football seasons. If a student athlete ends up hospitalized due to COVID-19, the financial implications to the university could be substantial and currently, all products which collegiate athletic departments purchase to cover student athletes exclude coverage for communicable disease.

Colleges and universities interested in learning about coverage details can do so at https://www.occunet.com/ .

As seen on ESPN: https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/30170060/insurance-broker-offers-covid-19-health-coverage-college-football

About Fairly Group:

Fairly Group – https://www.fairlygroup.com/ – is a risk consulting/brokerage firm advising clients throughout the United States and in over 100 countries in multiple business segments including corporate risk, human capital and benefits, and a broad array of risk consulting specialties. OccuNet (www.occunet.com) is a cost containment technology firm, which delivers industry-leading solutions which reduce the rising cost of healthcare.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (Vimeo): https://vimeo.com/471179997

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1023s2p-Fairly-Group-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Fairly Group