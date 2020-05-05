TEXOMA, Okla., May 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Okie Land & Home Monica Lambert are joining 580 Realty, a successful association which will bring together an independent firehouse to a stellar realty team, expanding the service area by an additional five counties. This now includes Coal, Pontotoc, Pittsburg, Latimer, Pushmataha, Hughes and McIntosh. From Lake Eufaula to Lake Texoma! Kiamichi Wilderness to Arbuckle Mountains!!!



Broker of 580 Realty, Brian Allen comments that, “This combination creates an even larger powerhouse for 580 Realty, the most dominant brand for real estate in Southern Oklahoma.”

He sees a mutually beneficial relationship blossoming between the two entities, creating a hub for buying and selling properties within communities throughout Oklahoma, including Durant, Kingston, Calera, Colbert, Atoka, and Madill. 580 Realty now plans to bring their same effective marketing, strategic advertising, and a client focused experience to townships and cities served by Okie Land & Home service.

Mr. Allen also adds: “We are very excited that, with this merger, Monica Broker – Okie Land & Homes will continue to provide the personal and local support that agents and their clients demand, while providing the resources afforded to a powerful, highly recognized brand with a massive local presence. We are committed to ensuring that all homebuyers and sellers receive the best service imaginable and our agents are afforded every opportunity to maximize their business potential.”

With decades of combined experience, the agents at 580 Realty operate with an edge that keeps their clients returning for both buying and selling real estate in Oklahoma. Providing high-quality, honest, and accessible real estate advice and services in the Texoma region will continue to be 580 Realty’s focus. Clients particularly enjoy the unique and compelling experience that leverages the power of digital marketing to make connecting the right buyers and sellers to the properties of their dreams a seamless and creative experience.



Okie Land & Homes will transition to 580 Realty and though its visual identity will evolve, clients can expect the same level of care and an enhanced level of marketing for listings, thanks to this merger. Okie Land & Homes is headed by Monica Lambert, who will run point for northern counties and cities, while continuing to specialize in affordable homes, farms and ranches, vacation homes, acreages, and investment properties.

With over 14 years of dedicated, client-focused experience buying and selling properties, Ms. Lambert’s expertise in listings within the adjoining counties like Hughes, Pittsburg, and Pontotoc will give the whole team the chance to provide even more options for buyers and sellers.

The merger is also the perfect fit as Okie Land & Homes relies on a significant social media presence, including a dedicated Facebook group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/OKLandandHomeTrader – where potential clients can post requests for specific types of properties.

Ms. Lambert takes the time to respond to every single member request, besides maintaining a full spectrum of listings, including cabins, starter homes, single-family dwellings, and more. The nearly 2,000-strong member group for Okie Land & Home will now join the ranks of 580 Realty’s customer base and listings across the Texoma region.

This merger allows Okie Land & Homes the opportunity to harness the power of digital, along with the intimate and personal care Ms. Lambert has always provided for her clients. Ms. Monica Lambert will also be part of the 580 Realty sales team as an agent delivering high-touch communications and enhancing the reach of clients who are looking for unique properties using a digitally-driven search process.

More information: https://www.580realty.com/blog/texoma-real-estate-firm-580-realty-combines-digital-marketing-with-independent-agility-through-acquisition-with-okie-land-home/

Media Contact:

Brian Allen

580 Realty

brian@580realty.com

580-877-7653

News Source: 580 Realty