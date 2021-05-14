CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.



PHOTO CAPTION: Natalie Frazier Allen receiving Women’s Impact Fund Arts & Culture Grant.

The Arts Empowerment Project believes in the transformative power of art to heal and inspire children impacted by violence, neglect and abuse. Through their six flagship programs and collaborative partnerships, they are working to break the cycles of violence and trauma through arts opportunities that ignite change in vulnerable youth. Using the arts as a vehicle, The Arts Empowerment Project provides experiences that broaden horizons, foster resilience, and build essential life skills for the at-risk and court involved students they serve.

The Women’s Impact Fund’s investment and partnership will allow them to advance their work by scaling their programs to reach more of the 10,000 children in Charlotte who need support now more than ever. They will now be able to expand their infrastructure and support the transition to virtual formats whenever possible, which will increase the number of students served in grades K-12.

“On behalf of The Arts Empowerment Project, we are incredibly grateful for this generous award and so honored to be the Women’s Impact Fund’s Arts & Culture Grant recipient for 2021. The affirmation we received as the selected grantee represents the understanding that for so many children, art is a refuge. It is also a pathway to a new day and new opportunities. Vulnerable children in our community must do more than just survive, they deserve the opportunity to thrive,” said Natalie Frazier Allen, Founder and CEO of The Arts Empowerment Project.

“We are excited to award a grant to The Arts Empowerment Project for Arts & Culture Grant,” said Patricia Massey Hoke, Executive Director of Women’s Impact Fund. “Our members were compelled by The Arts Empowerment Project’s work to serve the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to our collaboration.”

About The Arts Empowerment Project:

The Arts Empowerment Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by Natalie Frazier Allen, an attorney and child advocate in Charlotte, NC and former Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit in Washington, D.C. The organization’s mission is to break the cycles of violence and trauma through arts opportunities that ignite change in vulnerable youth. Their programs help youth develop coping mechanisms when faced with adverse childhood experiences, including domestic violence, community violence, police violence, and the myriad of traumas impacting children and families living in poverty in underserved communities. In 2020, they provided over 100 hours of art experiences to over 500 youth in Mecklenburg County. For more information, visit https://theartsempowermentproject.org/.

About Women’s Impact Fund:

Since 2003, Women’s Impact Fund has amplified the significant role women play in philanthropy. Its mission is to strengthen communities by maximizing women’s leadership in philanthropy through collective giving, education, and member engagement. With approximately 500 members, the organization has emerged as one of the largest women’s collective giving groups in the country and continues to create powerful change within Mecklenburg County. To date, Women’s Impact Fund has made 89 grants totaling more than $6.4 million. For more information, visit https://womensimpactfund.org/.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0514s2p-nf-allen-grant-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Natalie Frazier Allen receiving Women’s Impact Fund Arts & Culture Grant.

News Source: The Arts Empowerment Project