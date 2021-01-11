TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- While some patients diagnosed with Clostridioides difficile (C. diff., C. difficile, CDI) believe they have run into clinical trial roadblocks, due to the recent focus on the pandemic, the C Diff Foundation wants them to know they are not out of options. Safe and active clinical trials continue.

Most Clinical trial sites have implemented protocols to disinfect, clean and maintain environmental safety for all visitors. Telehealth is also being utilized between healthcare professionals and patients who choose to participate in clinical trials.

C. diff. continues to be a leading cause of infectious disease deaths and in the U.S., nearly half a million Americans suffer from it, according to the CDC. It’s important for patients to know that research is still happening to combat this infectious disease.

Even during these unprecedented times, clinical trials continue to press onward to resolve CDI’s. The C Diff Foundation’s mission in educating and advocating for Clostridioides difficile awareness, prevention, treatments, diagnostics, clinical trials, and environmental safety, forges ahead utilizing live, and pre-recorded media to reach health care professionals, patients, families, and caregivers worldwide.

For more information, call the C Diff Foundation at: 727-205-3922, or email: info@cdifffoundation.com.

C Diff Foundation: https://cdifffoundation.org/.

Clinical trial information: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ and https://cdiffclinicaltrials.com/

About ClinicalTrials.gov

ClinicalTrials.gov is a Web-based resource that provides patients, their family members, health care professionals, researchers, and the public with easy access to information on publicly and privately supported clinical studies on a wide range of diseases and conditions.

About the C Diff Foundation

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2012 with a global mission of providing education for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, environmental safety and support through research being conducted by the government, industry, and academia and provide better advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide.

