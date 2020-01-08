LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Creativity Coach, Lauren Wallett has opened the Business School for Coaches with her inaugural 90 day accelerator program, Simply Irresistible, which teaches coaches and VA’s how to create multiple irresistible offers that keep clients coming back for more.



A rising star in Hollywood behind the scenes, Wallett has coached celebrities, CEOs, coaches and consultants. From New York Times bestselling authors to political figures to actors to reality TV stars live on NBC, she’s making a name for herself transforming the lives of Hollywood elite. Her latest endeavor, a business school for coaches, combines over a decade of successful lessons from her entrepreneurial journey.

She’s the coach that coaches use to take their businesses to the next level. Described as “magic incarnate” and “life changing” by her clients, she’s raved about publicly. “A sheer force of nature. This woman revolutionizes entrepreneurial businesses” – cites a fellow coach on her Instagram page.

“I believe that creativity is the most powerful untapped resource we have,” says Wallett. “I help people access theirs so that they can do what they’re truly capable of – which is really anything they put their minds to.”

It’s not arts and drama style creativity – Wallett gives creative strategies for life and business.

“The direction is always freedom. The path is possibilities between the binary of ‘have to’ and ‘should.’ That’s where real magic lives. When we access our creative powers, we conceive of and birth entirely new realities for ourselves. And we make more money.”

“I went from making $4000 per month to $75,000 per month after three months of working with Lauren,” says Anna B David, CEO of Launch Pad Publishing.

Wallett walks her talk. Two years ago, she followed her intuition and moved to Los Angeles.

“I knew what a risk it was starting over from scratch, but I always follow my heart. When you’ve outgrown our old life, you need one that fits your expansion. I’d been holding myself back thinking that smaller meant safer but it didn’t. I quit pretending I was anything less than super magical and powerful beyond measure and now that’s exactly what I teach my clients how to do too. The more I experimented with revealing my true nature, the more I’ve been embraced by the world.”

She shut down her company in South Africa (which had serviced clients from Kraft Heinz to luxury Desroches Island to the international accelerator program, TechStars) and was approved a green card for exceptional ability as a celebrity entrepreneur.

“The secret ingredient is to add more you. If your life isn’t what you dreamt it would be, it’s because you’re not adding all of you into the equation.”

Wallett cites speaking on connection to abundance at Neil Strauss’s intensive as a pivotal moment in her career. “Words are the spells of our lives and looking back, I was speaking my own dream into reality during that presentation.”

Wallett draws inspiration from multiple sources. Empowered by the works of Robert Fritz and William Whitecloud (both of whom have appeared on her hit podcast, “The Creativity Coach”) she trained with Oprah’s life coach, Martha Beck in her Way Finder coach training.

“Coaches need coaches and I continuously invest in myself. Learning is leverage. Simply Irresistible teaches how I’ve learnt to captivate communities through my unique “outside the box and inside the heart methodology. Working with me is like climbing into an escalator – I’ll take anyone to the top. My methodology has worked for products to places to people.”

Wallett focuses on exponential growth and emotional expansion for her clients. The underscore of it all is creative structure.

She works with people who are multi-passionate, impact-driven and ambitious. People like her.

“I know how to activate latent potential. Business optimization is modern day alchemy. It takes love, play and magic – and yes, it is as fun as it sounds,” she laughs.

Join the waitlist for https://www.businessschoolforcoaches.com/ and visit https://laurenwallett.com/ for more.

Email Lauren directly hello@laurenwallett.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0107s2p-lauren-wallett-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: The Creativity Coach, Lauren Wallett.

VIDEO (NBC): https://www.nbcbayarea.com/entertainment/california-live/how-to-regain-your-power-in-an-argument_los-angeles/2085584/

News Source: Business School for Coaches