MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Florida vs Georgia All-Star Football Game presented by DRV PNK, a game set to host one of the most premier all-star high school football games in the country, will be taking place January 17, 2021 in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida at Traz Powell Stadium “The Mecca.”

This high-energy, high-impact game, will showcase some of the best high school athletes that Florida and Georgia have to offer.

“Having covered all the original Florida vs Georgia games through the years, you tend to remember the players and coaches who made these games what they were. You look back 20 to 30 years ago and see some of the greats who have played and participated in this event go on and make waves in the league,” says Larry Blustein, Director of the Florida vs Georgia.

He adds, “Often I talk to football players who took part in this game decades ago and all of them have such fond memories. Past and present players have always seen this game as their chance to compete against some of the best football talent in the country.”

For decades, this game has brought out legendary coaches and the top high-school football prospects from the states of Florida and Georgia. A few prestigious all-star game alumni include Emmitt Smith, Sammie Smith, Fred Taylor, Derrick Brooks, Marquette Smith, Deion Sanders, Garrison Hearst, Hines Ward, Champ Bailey, and Andre Hastings.

Tickets to attend the most prestigious game in the south, must be purchased in advance at https://www.flvsgagame.com/.

