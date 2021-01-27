IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Joy Factory, Inc., a global manufacturer of leading tablet mounting, cases, enclosures, kiosks and mobility accessory products, recently launched the first product in its aXtion Extreme Series – a heavy-duty enclosure for iPads. It’s the first and highest-end product in this series and is designed to work in the most extreme work environments including oil, gas, mining, food and textile manufacturing and construction segments/verticals.



PHOTO CAPTION: Model CWA637MP-IS aXtion Extreme Enclosure for iPad.

The aXtion Extreme case model CWA637MP-IS is compatible with iPad 10.2” 8th/7th generation and made for hazardous locations with Class I, Div. 2 and Class II, III Div. & Div. 2, Groups A – G certifications. It’s military-grade materials ensure that its shockproof, waterproof and will protect against ignition.

While the final product does require an iPad, the assembly, installation and certification with the enclosure is included as part of the complete solution and is performed by an authorized installation center. There are also hands-free optional accessories such as shoulder straps and a harness with sun visor helps increase safety while offering maximum mobility.

“The aXtion Extreme Series is designed to provide users with high-quality products that will protect their investments, increase mobility and offer peace of mind,” Miranda Su, executive vice president, says. “This first intrinsically-safe product in the series helps keep the mobile workforce in hazardous locations connected, wherever they may be.”

Case specifications:

Dimensions: 11.27” x 8.25” x 2.5”

Weight: 1.12 lbs.

Waterproof Rating: IP68

Shockproof Rating: MIL-STD-810G

Compatible Models: 8th Gen. A2270, A2428, A2429, A2430 – 7th Gen. A2197, A2200, A2198

Case features:

Reinforced corners

Testing port with special tool access

Robust outer shell provides hazardous location protection

VESA 100 Compatible

MagConnect adapter for compatibility with all MagConnect Mounts

Rotating, multi-angle and anti-slip kickstand and carrying handle

Adjustable silicone hand strap – easy to clean

Asset tag management access

Universal Shoulder Strap port

Charging port cover

Touch ID compatibility

Pricing and Availability

The Joy Factory, aXtion Extreme (CWA637MP-IS) expected to be available early February 2021, will list for $799.99 USD. For more information: https://thejoyfactory.com/explore-axtion-extreme/.

About the Joy Factory

The Joy Factory, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading tablet mounting, cases, enclosures, kiosks and mobility accessory products that have been enhancing the human interaction with digital devices for nearly a decade. The Joy Factory has quickly become an essential rugged solution provider for a side variety of industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, education, transportation, healthcare, government, exhibition and retail.

