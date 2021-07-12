LOWELL, Mass., July 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is one of the finalists for The American Prize in the orchestral performance competition, professional divisions. While the competition is still ongoing, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra is being recognized for superb past performances during its three years of existence.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra during dress rehearsal. Photo credit: Wei Zhao.

Performing in different venues around Lowell under the baton of Orlando Cela, the orchestra presents music of incredible variety, from symphonies to small chamber music works, stage works, and constantly commissions new works. Some of these works were used to judge the orchestra on its performing abilities.

The American Prize is a series of new, non-profit, national competitions designed to recognize and reward the very best in the performing arts in the United States—in schools and churches, and at community and professional levels. The American Prize was founded in 2009 and is awarded annually.

Having survived a year-long virtual season due to the pandemic, the Lowell Chamber Orchestra has announced its third season, which starts this September.

The future events – which feature four soloists, an opera, numerous living composer, and established masterpieces – can be found in their website: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/.

About the Lowell Chamber Orchestra:

The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is the city of Lowell’s first and only professional orchestra, providing the area with an ensemble that presents music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free. The performances take place at Middlesex Community College, the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and at other venues around the area. Some of these locations allow students to attend concerts without leaving their respective campuses, and allow the public in general to attend a concert at a proper performance space.

SOCIAL:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lowellchamberorchestra

Twitter: @lowellorchestra

Instagram: @lowell_chamber_orchestra

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/fxJZl4yOWM4

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Antonio Mak

General Coordination

(781) 583-6160

admin@lowellchamberorchestra.org

News Source: Lowell Chamber Orchestra