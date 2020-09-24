SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Medicare Resource Center — created by AMA Insurance Agency, an unbiased insurance agency that works with major insurance companies to offer Medicare supplement and Medicare Advantage plans — has opened its Santa Barbara location at 121 South Hope Ave., Unit A101, in La Cumbre Plaza. The store’s insurance agents are dedicated to educating Medicare-eligible individuals on all of their options at no cost.



Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions any American 65 and older needs to make. It is also one of the most confusing. Unfortunately, in this time of Covid-19 it is also harder to find answers due to closures of Social Security offices, Senior Centers, and Libraries. But not anymore.

Due to the complexities surrounding Medicare enrollment, The Medicare Resource Center provides impartial advice while highlighting different benefits and premiums from a variety of insurance companies. Licensed agents offer in-store appointments, as well as over-the-phone and safely done home appointments to aid eligible residents in finding the best insurance plan for their needs.

“It’s a much-needed resource, particularly for those just turning 65 who have lots of questions and are being inundated with aggressive marketing campaigns from health plans that all look and sound alike,” said American Marketing Administrators President Neil Booth. “This unique Resource Center will help consumers discern the different types of Medicare insurance available to them (Medigap, Advantage, Prescription) and explore Medicare plans that best meet their specific needs, preferences and budget.”

The new Medicare Resource Center is particularly timely as the current pandemic has created a new collection of Medicare-eligible individuals seeking coverage—seniors who chose to continue working past age 65 and now find themselves suddenly unemployed due to layoffs or business closures.

“These newly uninsured seniors comprise one of the tragic but seldom talked about consequences of the coronavirus,” said Booth. “These seniors had coverage under their employer’s health insurance but now need to quickly enter the individual insurance market and shop for a Medicare plan. The Medicare Resource Center can help them through the process so they don’t lose precious time, becoming Medicare eligible with appropriate coverage.”

During the one-on-one appointments, agents explain Original Medicare, then discuss how Medicare insurance plans like Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans work. Agents also provide a full review of prescription drug plans to ensure that residents are not overpaying for their prescription drug coverage.

The Medicare Resource Center works with most national and regional providers of Medicare products.

To learn more about Medicare eligibility, residents are also invited to attend one of many free 45-minute-long information webinars. Call 888-600-1432 for more information, or to make an appointment to talk with an Agent.

About American Marketing Administrators Inc. Insurance Agency:

American Marketing Administrators Inc. Insurance Agency is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Neil Booth

818-455-2649

neil@coveredama.com

