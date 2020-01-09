SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the mortgage industry’s only independent cooperative, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Company (MGIC) to be the newest addition to join its Preferred Partner Network.



“We’re privileged to have MGIC become part of the collaborative’s partner network to kick off 2020. Their industry reputation and company values align with our guiding principles of offering best-in-class products and solutions to our lender member network,” said TMC Chief Executive Officer Jim Park.

As the founder of modern private mortgage insurance, MGIC makes homeownership possible for more borrowers through low-down-payment mortgages. MGIC provides lenders with competitive MI rates backed by outstanding customer service and makes originating high-LTV loans safer for financial institutions and mortgage investors.

“We are honored to join TMC’s network of top tier lenders and strategic partners. TMC’s platform affords us an ideal opportunity to work directly with their growing lending community to help deploy solutions, services and experience that make homeownership attainable and continue to advance the mortgage industry,” said MGIC Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development Jay Hughes.

TMC enters 2020 on the heels of record-breaking growth in 2019, adding 53 new Lender Members, 15 Preferred Partner companies and record attendance at both 2019 winter and summer conference events. MGIC will be an active participant in TMC’s 2020 Winter Conference at the historic Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans, LA from February 16-18, 2020. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/tmc-conferences.html.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

Based in San Diego, California, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise and improved compliance and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA). For more information, visit www.mortgagecollaborative.com.

About Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation or “MGIC” (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At November 30, 2019, MGIC had $220.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC’s website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings.

Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

