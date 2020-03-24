LANSDALE, Pa., March 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based appraisal management software, announced that it has been selected by MReport for its inaugural “Top 25 Fintech Innovators” award, which recognizes fintech companies within the mortgage industry that are poised to shape the future of the industry in 2020 and beyond.



As part of its selection process, The MReport noted that it solicited submissions from mortgage companies that work in all sectors, from lenders and servicers to title companies and property preservation experts.

“Our industry is constantly evolving as disruptors and tech leaders challenge the status quo,” said Ed Delgado, President and CEO of Five Star Global. “We are proud to showcase these fintech innovators who continue to drive progress across the mortgage market.”

Global DMS® was recognized for its EVO-Res™ appraisal management software – the industry’s most advanced valuation technology for residential lenders, AMCs, and appraisers. Unlike other platforms on the market, EVO-Res is changing the valuation landscape by shattering the constraints of yesteryear software designs, offering state-of-the-art technological advances that allow end-users to work the way they need to work.

EVO-Res was built with the end-user in mind, providing a userroll-based workflow that is 100% configurable. Clients can tailor the software to their needs with an out-of-the-box implementation and delivery time – no development intervention needed. In fact, EVO-Res is so highly configurable that new fields can be added on the fly and are instantly reportable.

In developing EVO-Res, Global DMS spent several years defining requirements, collaborating with clients, and analyzing best practices for every aspect of the appraisal process. The platform’s numerous features and powerful workflow mean users no longer have to operate additional modules or other software in conjunction with their valuation management software – thus achieving a streamlined process that saves time and money.

“Global DMS is truly honored to be recognized as a Top 25 Fintech Innovator,” said Vladimir Bien-Aime, President & CEO of Global DMS. “This will serve as a strong motivator as we continue our endeavor to remain a reliable asset to the mortgage lending industry.”

For the complete list of The MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovator award winners, please visit: https://themreport.com/daily-dose/03-02-2020/honoring-the-leaders-in-fintech

About Global DMS:

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions. The company’s solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.

Global DMS solutions include its new EVO-Residential™ (EVO-Res) platform for residential lending, EVO-Commercial™ (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac® Enterprise valuation management platform for residential lending, SnapVal™ appraisal pricing solution, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex®, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS®), ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile. For more information, visit https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.

About Five Star Global

Based in Dallas, Five Star Global (FSG) is a national trade association supporting the U.S. residential mortgage and real estate market through membership groups, publishing, conferences, education services, and strategic events. FSG advocates on behalf of and for industry stakeholders on policy matters and interests established to protect, preserve, and promote homeownership. Learn more at http://thefivestar.com/.

