SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On National Nurses Day, the Sufi Psychology Association (“SPA”), through its “Caring for Our Caregivers” COVID-19 initiative, will provide direct access to hours of self-care and meditation programs to help bring solace to healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic. The tablets that carry these much needed programs will be donated to hospitals across eight states including California and Illinois.



The Caring for Our Caregivers initiative gives these frontline heroes access to stress relieving techniques. The program donates disposable headsets and tablets, pre-loaded with meditation, visualization, deep breathing, and other stress reducing videos to hospitals so that healthcare professionals can access the tools they need during these trying times.

Currently, the program has an extensive and growing waitlist of hospitals. Therefore, they are asking for donations of tablets and/or disposable headsets to help facilitate the demand.

The initiative was started because, “Burnout is a serious problem. It affects you physically, psychologically, socially, and spiritually. It was already on the rise for healthcare workers pre-COVID and these workers are known for putting others first and their own needs last (if at all),” says Sufi Psychology Association founder, Dr. Lynn Wilcox.

“Now, as they are working tirelessly to protect us, the Sufi Psychology Association wants to make sure they have the tools to take care of themselves as well, and aren’t left drained and with a slew of other issues post-COVID.”

The Sufi Psychology Association is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that focuses on utilizing the principles of Sufism in Psychology.

For more information, please visit https://www.caring4ourcaregivers.org/

News Source: Sufi Psychology Association