PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Steiner Realty, Inc. announces their designation as one of Pittsburgh’s 2020 Top Workplaces. Steiner Realty has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for the second year in a row.



PHOTO CAPTION: Clarence H. Steiner, President & CEO.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

“To have received back-to-back Top Workplace honors is a great achievement!” remarked Casey Steiner, President and CEO. “Our employees are the heart of this business. They provide our tenants with clean and safe housing.”

He added, “We are very proud of this award because it confirms our long-held belief that continuous investment in our employees is the key to our success. We regularly seek their input and make improvements to address their interests.”

About Steiner Realty:

Steiner Realty, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based real estate brokerage firm owned and operated by Clarence H. (Casey) Steiner since 1989. Steiner Realty, Inc. currently manages over 1600+ rental units in the Greater Pittsburgh area in a mix of luxury loft apartments, community apartment complexes, small apartment buildings and high-rises, as well as single-family homes and townhouses. In addition to office staff, Steiner Realty employs a full-service maintenance staff to handle all aspects of property maintenance, repair, and updating.

Learn more at: https://www.steiner-realty.com/

Facebook: @SteinerRealty

Twitter: @SteinerRealty

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

News Source: Steiner Realty Inc.