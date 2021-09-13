PITTSBURGH, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Steiner Realty, Inc. announces their designation as one of Pittsburgh’s 2021 Top Workplaces. Steiner Realty has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for the third year in a row.



PHOTO CAPTION: Casey Steiner, President/CEO.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organizations, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

“For over 30 years, Steiner Realty has acknowledged the value of our people by providing a company culture that inspires personal growth and professional excellence,” said Casey Steiner, President/CEO of Steiner. “This culture, which also centers around commitment and work ethic to facilitate safe and comfortable housing for our tenants, is contagious. We recognize that each and every member of Steiner Realty contributes to and directly shares in our success and our people are a significant part of why we continue to thrive.

“In that light, we are extremely pleased to have been recognized once again by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a Top Work Place. This award validates that we truly are continuing to provide a healthy and inclusive work environment for our people, who are our company’s greatest asset. Congratulations to all of our team members for helping to support our success.”

About Steiner Realty:

Steiner Realty, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based real estate brokerage firm owned and operated by Clarence H. (Casey) Steiner since 1989. Steiner Realty, Inc. currently manages over 1600+ rental units in the Greater Pittsburgh area in a mix of luxury loft apartments, community apartment complexes, small apartment buildings and high-rises, as well as single-family homes and townhouses. In addition to office staff, Steiner Realty employs a full-service maintenance staff to handle all aspects of property maintenance, repair, and updating. http://www.steiner-realty.com/ @SteinerRealty @SteinerRealty

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit https://www.energage.com/. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.

