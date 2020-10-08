FAREHAM, Hampshire, UK, Oct. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — My Retro Computer Ltd is excited to announce the re-launch of its My64 branded retro case and the launch of its MyVic20 branded retro case. Carrying on the retro theme from Commodore USA’s 2011 release of the now legendary C64X, which provided the inspiration for My Retro Computer’s first retro case product now branded My64, My Retro Computer has now added a second retro case product under the brand name MyVic20.



PHOTO CAPTION: My64 branded retro case.

My Retro Computer Ltd believes that the re-launch of the My64 and the launch of the new MyVic20 offer PC self-build enthusiasts the opportunity to create a modern Mini ITX based computer within a retro PC case. Whether the first home computer you adored was a C64 or a Vic 20, you can now go back to the future and create your very own personalized modern PC within the retro case that will allow you the sensation of drifting back in time to a simpler, but perhaps more exciting age. Both the new MyVic20 and the My64 PC cases have an integrated Cherry Switch mechanical keyboard that not only brings back memories, but can also spark creativity.



PHOTO CAPTION: My Retro Computer has now added a second retro case product under the brand name MyVic20.

“’The breadbin is back!’ It’s always exciting to release a product but when you have two products on the go it’s even better,” says Sean Donohue, Director of My Retro Computer Ltd. “2011 was a great year for retro computing and saw the release of Commodore USA’s C64X and following in the creative spirit of 2011 we are delighted to announce the relaunch of this fantastic retro pc case, now known as the My Retro Computer My64.”

He adds, “We are also very proud to announce the launch of our new retro product PC case which takes its inspiration from the original Vic20 Home Computer of the very early 1980’s, which we call the My Retro Computer MyVic20. Most importantly of all, both products are now available to buy on our website!”

The official worldwide release date for these 2 retro PC cases is 7th October 2020.

The My64 and MyVic20 retro PC cases are both now available to buy from the company’s website at: https://myretrocomputer.com/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/y39es2cYI3o

