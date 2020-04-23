TOWSON, Md., April 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ruby Slipper, LLC, announces that the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover, a deceptively simple product that grew out of a common frustration, has become a comfortable and affordable solution to a problem faced by many persons with limited mobility: the inability to enter and exit a car. The Ruby Slipper re-opens the door to more freedom and mobility.



While most people take getting into a vehicle for granted, being unable to do that can severely limit the quality of a person’s life. For individuals whose mobility is limited by age, injury, disability, recent surgery or weakness, getting in and out of a car easily can pose an insurmountable challenge. Many people with limited mobility are deeply saddened by the thought of giving up a lifetime of independence. And for others who are rehabilitating from an injury or surgery, difficulty getting in and out of a car can pose a roadblock to recovery.

Ruby Slipper Developed Out of Necessity

Ruby Slipper creator Katherine Miles developed this mobility device in response to her own mother’s lack of upper and lower body strength due to injuries and other health conditions. Miles’ mother—Ruby, of course—was no longer able to push herself back in to sit in Miles’ passenger seat. “My problem was I did not have the strength to get her back into the seat either,” said Miles.

Facing the prospect of no longer being able to take her mother for errands, appointments and drives, Miles got to work. The solution she arrived at is a fabric seat cover that fits virtually all passenger cars and trucks and works on both cloth and leather seats. The Ruby Slipper’s heavy-duty double layer of cloth over the seating area creates a unique sliding action that allows an individual to pivot smoothly into a comfortable sitting position.

Explained Miles, “It was no longer difficult to get my mother into the car safely, and did not take super powers to do! I thought this was a type of ‘swivel car seat for seniors’ that other people with aging parents could appreciate, too.”

Ruby Slipper Offers Fast Installation, Simple Use

The installation of the Ruby Slipper is quick and easy. Once placed into position on the car seat, the Ruby Slipper can be strapped securely into place in moments. To use the Ruby Slipper, the top layer of nylon fabric is rotated over the seating area toward the door to hang over the side of the seat.

Then, it’s just sit, turn and slide. The individual sits on the edge of the car seat, and because the two pieces of fabric slide over one another, swivels into the car to place his or her feet on the floor. (If help is needed, a caregiver can grasp the individual’s legs and rotate them into the car.) Once facing forward, the individual can slide back in the seat and buckle the seatbelt. These steps are done in reverse to exit the car.

Because it’s so lightweight and simple to install, the Ruby Slipper can be moved from car to car as needed. The rugged nylon fabric, straps and buckles are built to last. The nylon fabric is comfortable and doesn’t grow too hot when in use, as other makeshift solutions can. Easy to care for, the Ruby Slipper can be cleaned by using a damp cloth or by hand-washing. It’s available in original red, as well as black and gray to coordinate with most vehicle upholstery.

Many Individuals Benefit from the Ruby Slipper

Anyone who has limited mobility, whether temporary or permanent, can find greater freedom thanks to the Ruby Slipper. This includes those who are:

elderly

injured

disabled

recovering from surgery

experiencing upper or lower body muscle weakness

Those who care for individuals with limited mobility may wish to purchase or recommend the Ruby Slipper—especially in cases where the individual is reluctant to admit he or she needs help:

caregivers

physicians

Veterans Administration professionals

occupational therapists

physical therapists

About Ruby Slipper, LLC

Made entirely in America, the Ruby Slipper Car Seat Cover can be purchased online at https://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/ (via PayPal) or by calling 877-855-3065. The cost is $79.95 plus $11.95 shipping. The Ruby Slipper comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Questions can be directed to https://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/contact or 877-855-3065. Ruby Slipper, LLC is located at P.O. Box 42430, 808 Gleneagles Ct., Towson, MD 21284.

Video: See the Ruby Slipper Seat Cover in action: https://youtu.be/e8dJfUHoGYU

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0423s2p-ruby-slipper-cover-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Ruby Slipper LLC