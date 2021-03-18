BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — GIT Corp. is excited to announce the release of the SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit Issue Complete Digital Collection 1964-2020. This digital collection features all 57 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit Issues, published since 1964.

These high-resolution digital issues have been meticulously restored for optimum quality by GIT Corp., creating this amazing digital collection. Every SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit Issue is complete, cover to cover, including all ads and articles, as well as the stunning photography starring the world’s most beautiful women in some of the world’s most exotic locales.

The SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit Issues collection comes with an archival DVD-ROM and instant online electronic download to any device (Windows, Mac, iOS, Android). Featuring approximately 10,000 pages covering 57 years of swimsuits and sports, there is more than enough content to keep any sports enthusiast and/or SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit audience entertained.

The SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Swimsuit Issue Complete Digital Collection releases on April 15, 2021, but is currently available for presale at http://www.gitcorp.com/ with an MSRP of $30.

About GIT Corp.

In 2003, GIT Digital pioneered the digital revolution in the comic book industry with the line of Complete Comic Book Collection DVD-ROMs featuring the heroes of the Marvel Comics Universe. GIT’s Complete Collections offered fans and collectors as many as 600-plus complete issues of these more than 40-year-old heroes on a single DVD.

Their line of best-selling collections included such iconic Marvel titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Avengers, Iron Man, Star Trek comics, The National Lampoon, MAD Magazine, Archie Comics, and more. GIT’s Complete Comic Book Collection have themselves become collectibles, with some titles selling on the collector’s market for as much as triple their original price.

About The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the cornerstone of Sports Illustrated Swim, a new lifestyle brand that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. The brand launched with an all-new women’s swimwear line in Summer 2020 and is expanding into product categories inspired by life under the sun.

