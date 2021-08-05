DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Established in 1976, the Spodak Dental Group is proud to now celebrate their 45th Anniversary in Delray Beach, Fla. The team of board certified general and specialty dentists and dental professionals realize that the community is a big part of their business longevity so are giving back to local community members and organizations as a way to say thank you.

“My dad, the founder of Spodak Dental Group, and my family have been proud Delray Beach residents for the past several decades and I couldn’t think of anywhere else I’d want to have my business and raise my family,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “The community has been monumental in creating the value in our business and what we do, so this is our opportunity to give back in a large, thoughtful and purposeful way.”

In an effort to align with their core values, “Why we C.L.I.C.,” the team of more than 40 team members is offering life-changing donations and community outreach.

C: Create a “WOW” experience for ourselves and our patients

L: Lead with authenticity and integrity

I: Inspire each other to achieve remarkable results

C: Cultivate community by providing support and positive communication

To celebrate each core value, the team will donate 45 smiles (needed dental treatments) to community members who are in need; will provide 45 community service hours to local organizations, including a tree planting event where the team will plant 45 trees in a local park; will donate 45 hours to aspiring dental professionals in an effort to better the field of dentistry and help others achieve their professional goals; and will cultivate team relationships in the community by hosting 45 hours of social events, respectively.

The Group has already teamed up with the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund to provide life-changing dentistry to local veterans who don’t have dental coverage but who are in need of dental care. They also plan to continue partnering with other local organizations including Community Greening, Spirit of Giving, the Delray Beach Police Department, and more.

The events and give-back will continue through to June 2022, which is the 46th Anniversary of the practice. Community members are encouraged to join the Group’s efforts, and are invited to reach out should they or someone they know need care.

The Spodak Dental Group, 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com for more information or to schedule a virtual or in-office appointment.

News Source: Spodak Dental Group