LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Author/Educator and Chiropractor based in Santa Monica, Dr. Todd Gewant, today announced the release of his 2nd book in the “What I Wish I Was Told” children’s book series, “What I Wish I Was Told: Part 2: A Poetic Guide To Unite Us All” (ISBN: 979-8696235394).

Jane Elliott, renowned American diversity educator, endorsed “What I Wish I Was Told Part II,” saying, “This book should be taught three times before college, and become the future bible of unification.”

The book helps educators (primarily grades 4-12) and parents use illustrated poetry to promote and encourage dialogue with children around topics such as equality, acceptance, unity, and anti-racism. The included curriculum/activity guide helps young people explore their feelings, experiences, and opinions based on current societal issues of life.

“Poetry is an incredibly powerful tool for learning. Children will be taught how to write poetry and socialize appropriately, through the lenses of creative and free thinking, self-directed learning, and reading/writing comprehension. They will learn so much more of ‘what I wish I was told’ when I was young,” says the author, Dr. Todd Gewant.

Each lesson in the book creates a highly unique platform for children to develop important qualities of self-esteem and an appreciation of diversity in all areas of life.

As stated by Dr. Todd, “We can help our children to become positive, caring, and creative adults through this curriculum.”

Dr. Todd has been a frequent guest speaker at schools and social organizations, and has consulted with a variety of education administrators and teachers to develop a robust core curriculum around the true values of diversity.

Learn more about this original and timely journey of multicultural themes and modalities at https://whatiwishiwastold.com/.

Both books in the “What I Wish I Was Told” children’s book series can be purchased on Dr. Todd’s online shop or on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KZ47BW9.

