SAN JUAN, P.R., Nov. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In early 2020 the World Dance Group was preparing a new chapter of the World Salsa Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico; one of the world’s special houses of salsa, and a historic city of humanity, rich in music and history. After celebrating previous editions in high-profile venues like Las Vegas, Disney, Miami and Atlanta, the company selected the new Distrito T-Mobile, a new entertainment complex soon to open in San Juan, as the venue for the 6th World Salsa Championships.

The Covid-19 and the need for social distance paralyzed the preparations for the 6th edition of the World Salsa Championship. Its creators, concerned about the consequences of the crisis in the thousands of professional dancers in the world, began a long series of activities and products to support dancers and musicians, such as LIKE$, a platform where artists can turn the famous likes of social media, into dollars.

In addition, the organization launched SalZOOM 360 app to connect the salsa community as well as introduced DanceMart, a revolutionary marketplace to connect dancers and instructors for on-line classes.

With the initiative to continue creating new platforms in times of pandemic and re-shaping the future of dance, which are a safe and special place for artistic creativity, the World Dance Group Team once again opened the door to resilience, adapting the event to the new circumstances, How? By creating their first major virtual edition, that will celebrate the 500th years of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“The World Salsa Championship reinvents itself through digital platforms. From December 2 to 6, a variety of special activities will take place in different areas important to artists fighting the Covid-19 Pandemic every day, such as Health, Nutrition, Technology and Culture,” said Noel Roque, CEO of WDG. “Many will be completely free events, while others, through a crowdsourcing model, will serve for the world’s magnificent dance professionals to gain a new source of income teaching on-line classes. We will be broadcasting virtually from Puerto Rico. There is an endless debate of where Salsa was born, but nobody can’t argue that Puerto Rico does have the beat or ‘Clave.’ We are going to show the world how to dance ‘En clave’ so therefore, our theme for the conference is: ‘Puerto Rico tiene la Clave.’”

From December 2nd, all interested persons will be able to attend and participate in up to 15 completely free events, such as streaming concerts, workshops and networking sessions. Attendees will even learn how to use emerging technology like augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to help dancers, musicians, and singers who are socially distanced. In addition, to close this tough year, WDG will gift up to $2,020 to the most popular dance video on social media of 2020. Participating is amazingly simple, whether you are a professional or amateur dancer, you can register for free in the Dance-Challenge contest, through the WDG and WSC websites. All dance genres all welcome.

The winner of the contest will also receive up to 50% of all LIKE$ (votes) who get their video, and will be featured as a special guest in the highly anticipated 15th anniversary TV documentary being produced by the WDG.

This Virtual edition of the World Salsa Championship promises to be a special, safe and highly interactive event, in which thousands of people around the world can attend and enjoy from the comfort of their home. As a bonus, the first 500 attendees of the WSC Virtual 2020 will have the chance to upload their picture in our 500th year of San Juan commemorative interactive mosaic of Tetuan street in Old San Juan.

“The ‘Class of 2020’ will be the most memorable and resilient dance class ever and we want Puerto Rico to be the venue to celebrate this important milestone,” commented Roque.

Thanks to this, talent and dancing once again get in the WDG a window to enjoy the art that nourishes the hearts of millions of fans around the globe.

For more information and tickets:

https://www.worldsalsachampionships.com/

https://worlddancegroup.com/

https://www.dance-challenge.com/likes

https://salzoom.com/

https://www.dancemart.net/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/CIPAcW4sHSs

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1118s2p-wdg-santa-banner-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1118s2p-wdg-wsc-virtual-300dpi.jpg

