ARCADIA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination — the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show — is unveiling a brand new theme park called Reindeer Road in Arcadia, California. Slated to open November 17 at Santa Anita Park, the show’s construction is already underway and presale tickets are now on sale.



PHOTO CAPTION: World of Illumination’s Reindeer Road opens November 17 in Arcadia.

Fully synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music, World of Illumination’s Reindeer Road takes guests through mountainous terrain, northern ice caves and towering forests, all on a simulated journey to the mystical North Pole. Covering more than a million square feet, the experience contains the world’s largest animated toy shop with over 250,000 sparkling lights.

In its entirety, Reindeer Road features millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of state-of-the-art displays. Designed to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of the guest’s vehicle, the show is about one mile in length and takes approximately 25-30 minutes to drive through.

“Our team is working overtime to deliver a larger-than-life, completely immersive audio-visual experience to Southern California,” said Yakir Urman, World of Illumination CEO. “Our goal is to provide an unforgettable event that creates lifelong memories for kids of all ages.”

World of Illumination’s Reindeer Road is open nightly, including holidays, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning November 17, 2021 through January 2, 2022.

All ticket prices are per vehicle, so guests can load up their cars with family and friends to enjoy the show. From now until October 26, presale tickets are available for a discounted rate. A portion of proceeds benefits Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles.

Online reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the gate. For more information or to purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.worldofillumination.com/.

About World of Illumination:

With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. The company’s theme parks are currently located in California, Arizona and Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

