PITTSBURGH, Pa., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Steiner Realty regrets to announce that there was a fire at our Thorn Run Office in Moon Township on Monday. The first responders arrived quickly to extinguish the blaze and thankfully, no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Casey Steiner, the company’s President, commented that, “We are grateful that the fire did not impact any of the apartment buildings at the Thorn Run Apartments community.” Mr. Steiner added that, “The fire remained isolated to the office only and did not pose a threat to the apartments. Thanks again to the top notch first responders in Moon Township!”

Although the office has been badly damaged, we have experience working from home. Most of our team has been working remotely since the start of the COVID pandemic. Therefore, we have assured our tenants that we don’t expect there to be significant delays in responding to their needs.

About Steiner Realty:

Steiner Realty, Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based real estate brokerage firm owned and operated by Clarence H. (Casey) Steiner since 1989. Steiner Realty, Inc. currently manages over 1600+ rental units in the Greater Pittsburgh area in a mix of luxury loft apartments, community apartment complexes, small apartment buildings and high-rises, as well as single-family homes and townhouses. In addition to office staff, Steiner Realty employs a full-service maintenance staff to handle all aspects of property maintenance, repair, and updating.

Learn more: http://www.steiner-realty.com/

Facebook: @SteinerRealty

Twitter: @SteinerRealty

News Source: Steiner Realty Inc.