ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) announced the 11th annual National Postdoc Appreciation Week (NPAW) will take place September 21 – 25, 2020. NPAW is the nation’s largest celebration of postdoctoral scholars who serve at more than 300 institutions, acknowledging the significant contributions these “postdocs” make to U.S. research and discovery. This year, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual NPAW will allow universities to open events to postdocs from other institutions across the country.

“NPAW is a well-earned celebration of the inspiration and perspiration of the tens of thousands of postdocs working to advance early-stage research across thousands of topical areas from finding a vaccine for COVID-19 to reimagining more diverse, equitable and inclusive learning environments,” said Tom Kimbis, NPA executive director and CEO. “Postdocs help drive American leadership and competitiveness across all aspects of our lives.”

Postdocs are individuals holding doctoral degrees engaged in a temporary period of mentored research or scholarly training to gain needed skills to excel in their careers. These scholars conduct a large share of critical, cutting-edge research across all disciplines at universities, research institutions and industry members across the U.S.

NPAW boosts awareness of the critical work of the estimated 80,000 postdocs in the United States. In 2019, 556 events were held by 121 organizations, spanning 35 states and 98 cities. In recent years, NPAW expanded to Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Popular events during NPAW include professional and career development workshops, networking activities, and social events celebrating the immense contribution of postdocs to our nation’s thought leadership.

This year’s celebration includes a keynote featuring John Beacom, Ph.D., Henry L. Cox professor of physics and astronomy at the Ohio State University, and Christine Pfund, Ph.D., senior scientist with the Wisconsin Center for Education Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, discussing best practices for mentorship, as well as national webinars hosted by key NPA partners — a National Research Mentoring Network event focused on diversity in mentoring and a Postdoc Academy opportunity to hone leadership skills.

During NPAW, the NPA is also debuting NPA Communities, an online member engagement platform designed to share best practices, encourage communal solutions to common problems facing the greater postdoc community, and assist scholars in advancing their careers. All NPA member institutions are welcome to join the new network. A calendar of NPAW events can be found at http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/2020NPAW. NPAW is made possible by Distinguished Sponsor, Gallagher Insurance, and NPAW 2020 Lead Sponsor, Proteintech.

The week-long celebration sponsored by the NPA grew out of National Postdoc Appreciation Day in 2009 followed by formal recognition of NPAW by the U.S. House of Representatives on September 24, 2010.

About National Postdoctoral Association:

The NPA is a charitable and educational non-profit association headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that seeks to improve the postdoctoral experience by supporting a culture of enhanced professional growth. At the individual, organizational, and national levels, the NPA facilitates connections, raises awareness, and collaborates with stakeholders in the postdoctoral community. Membership in the NPA is open to all organizations and individuals interested in advancing the interests of postdocs in the U.S.

Affiliate membership in the NPA for most postdocs is free and available at https://www.nationalpostdoc.org/.

