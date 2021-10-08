ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that three of its loan officers – Michael Bogar, DeAnna Morgan and Christine Pervan – have been included on the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) list of top 100 female and minority loan officers, measured by units.

NAMMBA is a national trade association dedicated to the enrichment and betterment of women and minorities who work in the real estate finance industry. The NAMMBA annual Top 100 list ranks female and minority loan officers, real estate agents and real estate teams according to the number of units originated/sold and overall volume.

“Christine, DeAnna and Michael are consistently among Mid America’s top performers by any measure so it is especially gratifying to see them honored by NAMMBA,” said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. “At Mid America, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading loan products, tools and resources that enable our loan officers to deliver top-quality borrower experiences. We are incredibly proud of these three members of the Mid America family and congratulate them on their stellar achievements in 2020.”

Visit https://www.nammba.org/connect-top-100-winners to view the complete list of Top 100 honorees.

About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation’s leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.

In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes. Click n’ Close is Mid America’s ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n’ Close puts keys in the home buyer’s hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/.

Named a 2018 “Top Mortgage Workplaces” winner by Mortgage Professional America and a 2018 “Top Mortgage Employer” by National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org

