FORT MYERS, Fla., March 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida (PPSWCF) is excited to announce highly anticipated speakers for its large-scale virtual fundraising series – “The Naked Truth.” The series of events begins in March with a variety of Revealing Conversations and culminates with a virtual gala on Thursday, April 8, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: Change-maker Lindy West.

Lindy West, Dr. Bertice Berry, and Wade Davis will speak their truth at the gala. Each play a part in the national conversations surrounding gender identity, inclusion, and diversity.

“At Planned Parenthood we value truth-telling and honor people who have the courage to speak their truth,” said Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of PPSWCF. “The speakers at our gala will share powerful stories about how truth transformed their lives and how it can change the world for the better.”

Lindy West wrote the bestselling memoir “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman.” She is a writer and executive producer on Shrill, the Hulu comedy adapted from her memoir. The series stars Aidy Bryant, a cast member on Saturday Night Live. West is also a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and written for numerous national publications.

Dr. Bertice Berry, a professor, sociologist, and best-selling author of an inspirational memoir, “I’m On My Way, But Your Foot Is On My Head,” has won accolades as a gifted speaker imparting humor with a serious message. She has been featured on national television programs, including The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Wade Davis, a former NFL player, speaks and writes about gender, race, and orientation equality. He is the NFL’s first LGBT inclusion consultant and has worked with numerous professional sports leagues on issues of sexism, racism and homophobia. He founded and serves on a diversity and inclusion advisory board with political activist, Gloria Steinem.

The speakers will be joined by Rebecca Traister, an award-winning author and writer for New York magazine and The Cut, who will moderate during the virtual event. Traister covers women in politics, media, and culture. She earned the 2018 National Magazine Award for her writing on the #metoo reckoning and sexual harassment.

Preceding the gala, PPSWCF will host Revealing Conversations, a series of virtual and expert-led discussions that address topics such as racism in health care and sex work.

“Generous donors, like the ones who will attend The Naked Truth, continue to support us in our belief that all people deserve high-quality, respectful health care,” Fraim said. “This event ensures that our doors stay open and we provide the best care to the people who need it the most.”

Planned Parenthood is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, respectful sexual and reproductive health care and the nation’s largest provider of sex education. With or without insurance, patients can always find health care at PPSWCF which currently serves more than 42,000 patients throughout a 22-county area in Florida.

Planned Parenthood educators also provide community outreach services by holding education sessions at youth shelters, foster homes, jails, juvenile justice facilities, substance abuse treatment centers and community-based organizations like PACE Center for Girls, Boys and Girls Clubs, colleges and more.

Sponsorships for “The Naked Truth” are available from $1,000 to $15,000 and individual tickets are $250 per person. Visit https://thenakedtruth.givesmart.com/.

For more information about tickets call (239) 687-2910 or email at events@ppswcf.org.

About Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida:

Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, Inc provides sexual and reproductive health care services and comprehensive sexuality education to in Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Naples, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and Tampa. The mission of Planned Parenthood is to ensure the right of all individuals to manage their sexual and reproductive health by providing medical services, education and advocacy. Go to http://www.myplannedparenthood.org/ for further information or call (941) 365.3913.

