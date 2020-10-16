TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the world’s largest animated drive-through light show, has released tickets for the 2020 holiday season at https://tickets.worldofillumination.com. The company’s theme parks are located in Tempe and Glendale, Arizona, along with a brand new location in Marietta, Georgia on the grounds of Six Flags White Water.



World of Illumination’s drive-through light shows feature millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. The theme parks are uniquely COVID-friendly, as visitors can enjoy the shows from the safety and comfort of their cars. Online reservations are also required, making the experience totally touchless and socially safe, while simultaneously controlling traffic to decrease waiting times.

While all three theme parks have roughly the same number of RBG LED lights that can be customized to 16 million shades of color, the shows feature different elements so visitors can enjoy a distinct experience at each location: Arctic Adventure in Tempe, Rockin’ Christmas in Glendale and Candy Rush in Marietta. Each experience is about a mile in length and takes approximately 30 minutes to drive through.

“We are so excited to be able to provide much-needed family entertainment to our communities this holiday season,” said World of Illumination co-founder Simon Kreisberger. “We have gone totally touchless to ensure the safety of our guests and hope that our shows will help 2020 end on the brightest note imaginable.”

World of Illumination theme parks are open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.

Rockin’ Christmas in Glendale opens Nov. 6, 2020 followed by Arctic Adventure on Nov. 10, 2020 and Candy Rush on Nov. 13, 2020. All shows run through Jan. 3, 2021. Ticket prices start at $29 plus applicable taxes and fees per vehicle in Arizona and $35 plus taxes and fees per car in Georgia. A portion of proceeds benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation in both states.

For more information, visit https://worldofillumination.com/. For press inquiries, email info@brandedpros.com.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Tempe, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

