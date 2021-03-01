TORONTO, Ontario, March 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kids’ screen time has soared during the pandemic, yet parents are reluctant to restrict it because it’s their primary way of learning, socializing and playing. TimeoutIQ has the solution. It helps parents to subtly manage screen time, and challenges kids with educational content at their grade level while playing games, watching videos or engrossed in social media.

And, a child’s health and development are critical in a digital world. In fact, the Canadian Paediatric Society provides recommendations to parents that include:

* Be present and engaged when screens are used and, whenever possible, co-view with children.

* Be aware of content and prioritize educational, age-appropriate and interactive programming.

* Use parenting strategies that teach self-regulation, calming and limit-setting.

TimeoutIQ checks all the boxes.

“It’s kind of like a child supervisor and personal tutor all in one,” Shawn Desouza, app developer, says.

The app is designed to monitor kids in kindergarten through eighth grade and has a new content library based on the Ontario Elementary School Curriculum; it was compiled by teachers and education coaches.

“The app has questions and challenges meant to make the child stop and think. The benefit of doing this is to distract and interrupt the child’s recreational screen time – stuff like games, videos, social media – and acts as a refresher to what they’re studying at school,” Desouza, says.

It helps to keep their minds sharp as the app uses interactive STEM education-based gamification challenges.

And while parents may think they know what their child is doing, some research proves otherwise. An article published in the July issue of “Pediatrics,” reports that tracking software revealed kids were accessing tons of apps classified for adults — like horror apps with scary characters, first-person shooter games and other media — and parents didn’t know it.

The TimeoutIQ app also has an automated scheduler which allows parents to monitor their children every day between specific hours (e.g., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.). There’s a free version and two premium paid versions.

“We’ve had more than 5,000 installs since launching in August 2020, with a rising number of paid subscribers,” Desouza says.

For more information: https://timeoutiq.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/timeoutiqsmartapp

