When it comes to growing grass in the shade, the process can be incredibly frustrating for homeowners. The Lawn Care Experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn have several strategies homeowners can try to combat bare spots on shady areas on the lawn.



Grass needs a few vital elements to thrive- sun, water, and a great root system. Trees are in a constant battle with grass for all three of these, so homeowners need to even the playing field.

Pruning Trees to start to good grass growth

The branches and leaves of trees can block sunlight from reaching the grass. Also, much of the rain that falls will run off the leaves of the tree before it filters down to the lawn, leaving grass roots dry. Homeowners should have trees evaluated by an ISA Certified Arborist to see how they can be pruned back. This will allow sunshine and water to reach those blades of grass and promote healthy, green growth!

Keep it clean

Dead leaves, pine needles and other debris fall from trees’ branches and litter the ground, blocking sun and rainwater from reaching the lawn. This same debris can lock in moisture without airflow, making the lawn area more susceptible to fungus and disease. It’s important to rake up the areas under trees so the grass isn’t smothered and festering with infection.

Mow higher in the shade

If grass is having trouble growing in the shade, homeowners should mow a little higher in that area. This grass will need as much help as it can to reach the sun rays!

Check the soil pH

Anything that filters down into the soil can affect its acidity, so trees contribute to pH level issues. The soil should have a pH of 7 in order to grow healthy, vibrant grass.

Alternate ground cover

If all else fails, there are other options for ground cover in the shady areas under trees instead of grass. Shade-friendly plants, such as pachysandra, can be hearty additions to any landscape. Add in some Bleeding Hearts and Thyme for seasonal color and interest and homeowners will have a lovely garden area!

How to Get Started on a Lawn Care Program

Now is the time for homeowners to schedule a full lawn inspection with an experienced lawn service. The lawn care expert will walk the entire property and create a custom plan to combat any issues on the lawn. Homeowners should choose a lawn service that does a mid-season check-up that includes a pH Soil Test. Maintaining a healthy pH is vital to producing great results for the lawn. Lime applications may be recommended to decrease the acidity in the soil, so the grass will grow healthy and strong!

For more information, check out Giroud Arborist Rob Nagy’s demonstration of a pH Soil Test.

