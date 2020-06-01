ATLANTA, Ga., June 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today announced that Lead Project Manager Maggie Mae has been named a recipient of HousingWire’s 2020 Rising Stars award. Now in its seventh year, the HW Rising Stars award program honors the housing industry’s most influential professionals aged 40 and under.



Mae was recognized for building and enhancing many of the capabilities that have earned SurefireCRM its position as the mortgage industry’s most used CRM and marketing automation platform. Since Mae joined Top of Mind in March of 2017, she has helped the company evolve its flyer system, expand its multiple listing service (MLS) coverage to over 650 boards across all 50 states and spearhead an integration with Optimal Blue that ensures single property sites always display the exact rates specific to a specific company, branch or originator. Recently, Mae saw the roll out of Power Messaging, a feature that enables loan originators to deliver high-touch text message communications at scale.

“Maggie’s contributions at Top of Mind have helped elevate SurefireCRM’s functionality and fill the pipelines of thousands of loan originators,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “Her recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star is well deserved.”

“The first half of 2020 has been stressful and tumultuous for our country and the housing economy,” said HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “This is an extremely special group of Rising Stars winners. Not only have they demonstrated success in their careers and professions, they have also demonstrated the agility, fortitude and creativity to help lead their teams and clients through this time of change. Real leaders are made during times of crisis and these Rising Stars will only get stronger as they help their organizations navigate toward a more successful future.”

The full list of 2020 HousingWire Rising Stars honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/articles/introducing-housingwires-2020-class-of-rising-stars/.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

