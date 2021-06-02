ATLANTA, Ga., June 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, announced its Director of Customer Growth Ryan Minard has been named a 2021 Rising Star by HousingWire. Now in its eighth year, the HousingWire (HW) Rising Star award program recognizes industry professionals who have become leaders in their respective fields.

Selected as a HW Rising Star for his effectiveness as a customer success champion, over the last year, Minard has enabled more than 16,000 loan originators to fill their production pipelines and helped hundreds of mortgage lenders achieve extraordinary results. Minard’s team achieved 100% customer retention across all accounts, and in January 2021, Top of Mind customers reported 100% satisfaction with the platform.

“Ryan’s success is a demonstration of his passion for client service, where he is a natural force that brings technology and origination teams together in a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “His recognition as a HousingWire Rising Star is well-deserved and all of us at Top of Mind are extremely proud of Ryan’s success.”

“Blazing a new trail in a year that came with no road map, this year’s winners tapped into their core strengths to not only help their companies navigate the tumultuous year, but set them up for success as they journey into 2021,” said Brena Nath, HW+ managing editor at HousingWire. “We’re honored to present HousingWire’s 2021 Class of Rising Stars and their remarkable impact in the industry.”

The full list of 2021 HousingWire Rising Star honorees can be viewed at https://www.housingwire.com/

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

