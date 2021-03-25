ATLANTA, Ga., March 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has partnered with MBS Highway to distribute Real Estate Report Cards through Top of Mind’s award-winning Surefire CRM.

MBS Highway’s Real Estate Report Card is a single-page dashboard that provides homebuyers a high-level overview of a home’s value couched within the context of neighborhood real estate data. Designed to position mortgage lenders and their real estate agent partners as market experts, Real Estate Report Cards include graphs depicting a property’s historical and forecasted appreciation, affordability index and current neighborhood inventory. Real Estate Report Cards can be co-branded with real estate agents to strengthen referral partnerships.

Top of Mind’s integration with MBS Highway enables lenders to generate and distribute Real Estate Report Cards from Surefire CRM, facilitating their seamless deployment via email or text in tandem with Surefire CRM’s award-winning marketing campaigns and automated workflows.

“We are very pleased to announce the integration of MBS Highway with Top of Mind,” said MBS Highway Founder and CEO Barry Habib. “This will make it even easier for our mutual clients to maximize the benefits of these two powerful tools, especially during the changing market.”

“Loan officers are always looking for ways to help borrowers make better-informed buying decisions and integrating Real Estate Report Cards within Surefire makes that possible at scale,” said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. “We’re proud to partner with MBS Highway to deliver a world-class, omnichannel marketing experience for our mutual customers.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About MBS Highway:

MBS Highway is a Holmdel, New Jersey-based mortgage intelligence and sales effectiveness platform that enables mortgage industry professionals to interpret, forecast, and leverage activity in the mortgage markets to drive value to potential homebuyers. MBS Highway offers exclusive information that mortgage professionals can rely on for ultimate relevance, speed, and precision. The Company aims to deliver products that enhance the value mortgage professionals can provide to existing and prospective customers, increasing their topline revenue and overall customer experience. For more information, visit www.mbshighway.com.

News Source: Top of Mind Networks