ATLANTA, Ga., April 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, announced it has added mortgage and marketing expert Rick Webster as VP of client strategy. In this role, Webster will serve as the firm’s client-facing liaison, leveraging martech best practices, out-of-the-box automation and digital marketing expertise to ensure Surefire CRM users achieve their goals.

As the leader of Top of Mind’s Blueprints for Success initiative, Webster will collaborate with the firm’s sales and account management teams to help users maximize Surefire CRM capabilities. In addition to identifying and driving Top of Mind best practices, Webster will leverage both his fintech experience at MonitorBase and considerable insider knowledge of marketing and funnel strategies to guide mortgage lender success.

“Rick Webster’s rare combination of marketing, technology and mortgage business experience make him an exceptionally valuable evangelist for the Surefire CRM platform and a proven resource for helping mortgage lenders realize topflight marketing outcomes,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “With his expertise in mortgage marketing and successful background in digital advertising, Rick will be a strategic asset to advancing our clients’ marketing objectives.”

In addition to Webster’s previous role as chief revenue officer of MonitorBase, a SaaS B2B fintech platform utilizing AI and big data to enhance predictability, marketing and customer retention for banks, realtors and mortgage lenders, his career achievements span the mortgage, marketing and technology industries, including serving as vice president at Doorway Home Loans and mortgage-related roles at Merrill Lynch and E*TRADE. Most recently, Webster was at the helm of PierBase as an advisor to early-stage SaaS startups providing revenue-generating growth strategies. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and events, including HousingWire’s engage.marketing.

“I’m extremely honored to join the team at Top of Mind,” said Webster. “I look forward to evangelizing the power of the Surefire platform and helping our clients drive deeper outcomes using our technology.”

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

