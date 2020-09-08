ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, has been named a finalist in the Content Marketing Institute’s (CMI) 2020 Content Marketing Awards. The CMI Content Marketing Awards is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world, recognizing the best content marketing projects, agencies and marketers each year.

Top of Mind’s “Client for Life” Workflow was named a finalist in two categories: Best Marketing Automation and Best Print/Digital Integration. The “Client for Life” Workflow combines marketing automation and bespoke content to effortlessly give loan officers over 100 distinct opportunities to stay connected with borrowers over a five-year period. Other finalists in Top of Mind’s categories include such well-known companies as Nielsen, Cisco and Marshalls.

“One of my favorite parts of my job is getting to review some of the most innovative, inspiring, successful content marketing programs in the world each year,” said Stephanie Stahl, general manager at the Content Marketing Institute. “The quality of work we’ve seen with this year’s contenders is just off the charts.”

“Thousands of loan officers across the United States rely on Top of Mind’s automated marketing and creative content solutions to help them win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business,” said Top of Mind CEO Bill Hayes. “Having our content and platform recognized by so many prestigious organizations in 2020 alone shows that we are committed to helping lenders forge strong customer relationships through relevant and engaging creative content.”

This award comes on the heels of numerous other industry recognitions for Top of Mind. In August SurefireCRM was recognized as Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program. In March, the company’s creative marketing campaigns took home platinum and gold in the 2020 AVA Digital Awards competition. Top of Mind went on to earn eight more platinum and gold awards for outstanding content at the 2020 Hermes Creative Awards in May. In June, Top of Mind placed among the world’s top creators of video content in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals can effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

About Content Marketing Institute:

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

News Source: Top of Mind Networks