ATLANTA, Ga., March 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, today released a new feature designed to aid mortgage lenders with the recruiting process. With the Surefire Lookbook, lenders can showcase their investment in marketing technology and demonstrate their ability to help prospective loan officers compete with content.

The Surefire Lookbook is a “highlight reel” of Top of Mind’s wide range of award-winning content — but instead of showing generic samples of marketing collateral, each Lookbook is dynamically customized with the lender’s unique branding and the prospective loan officer’s headshot, contact information and location. In just 60 seconds, prospective recruits can see themselves featured in their future employer’s marketing emails, open-house flyers, direct-mail postcards, interactive multimedia and more — including co-branded marketing campaigns that also feature a Realtor or other referral partner.

“The Surefire Lookbook is a new concept to this industry and we encourage lenders to check it out for themselves to understand just how valuable it can be to the recruiting process,” said Top of Mind Chief Revenue Officer Nick Belenky. “A mortgage lender’s investment in effective marketing and technology is an important factor in attracting talent, especially in the ultra-competitive job market our industry faces today. Our goal is simple: to show prospects how their future employer’s marketing program will help them generate more leads, collaborate with referral partners and keep a full pipeline.”

Top of Mind’s Surefire CRM is the most-used CRM and marketing platform in the mortgage industry. Mortgage professionals of all stripes — including retail, wholesale, consumer direct and bank lenders — strengthen referral partnerships and deepen their emotional connections with borrowers to cultivate clients for life.

Lenders can use this sign-up form to request a custom-branded lookbook that can be dynamically generated for each recruiting prospect.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

News Source: Top of Mind Networks