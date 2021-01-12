ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation software for the mortgage lending industry, anticipates continued growth and innovation in 2021 after a banner year of accolades and the launch of new product enhancements and technology partnerships.

“Top of Mind has succeeded in the current market by meeting lenders’ demand for an easy-to-implement marketing automation platform equipped with the content and workflows they need to begin increasing volume on day-one,” said Top of Mind EVP of Sales Nick Belenky. “Between our expansive library of creative content and push-button ‘Blueprints for Success’ automated workflows, Surefire is unparalleled in its ability to help lenders to execute comprehensive, multi-channel marketing campaigns that win new business, delight borrowers and retain clients for life.”

In 2020, Top of Mind’s flagship CRM and marketing automation platform Surefire garnered 21 prestigious national and global marketing awards for its engaging creative content. In March, Top of Mind took home four platinum and 4 gold awards at the 26th annual AVA Digital Awards competition, and in May the company earned eight awards for outstanding corporate marketing at the international Hermes Creative awards. In June, Top of Mind was recognized alongside the world’s top creators of video content, collecting four trophies at the Telly awards competition. And in August, Surefire was recognized as Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program.

Last year, Surefire advanced significantly with the addition of features that help lenders easily execute highly-effective “set it and forget it” multi-channel marketing campaigns. In April, Surefire introduced Power Messaging, a feature that enables Surefire users to deliver high-touch text communication to consumers at scale, and Partner Network, a Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) solution that makes it easy for lenders and referral partners to co-brand marketing collateral with control and confidence. The following month, the company enhanced its five-year “Client for Life” workflow with Power Calls and Power Messaging to help lenders retain their surge of 2020 refi customers.

Additionally, the company expanded its ability to seamlessly plug into the mortgage technology ecosystem by technology partner integrations with such companies as SimpleNexus, MobilityRE, Floify and CardTapp.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks ( https://www.topofmind.com ) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

@mortgagecrm #mortgagemarketing

News Source: Top of Mind Networks