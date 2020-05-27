MORGAN HILL, Calif., May 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Toray Advanced Composites announces that its industry-leading Toray TC346 prepreg resin system has passed the SFI 56.1 and UL94 V0 flame-retardancy tests. The passing of these stringent flame-retardancy tests further demonstrates how the Toray TC346 system is ideally suited to satisfy the rigorous demands of the Formula One, NASCAR, and other high performance automotive and motorsport markets.



The Toray TC346 resin system is a high-temperature epoxy system developed with input from leading motorsport and automotive industry professionals. Toray engineered the material to handle a wide range of exceptionally demanding motorsport applications, such as gearbox and suspension components, which require a high service temperature and high toughness.

“We are extremely pleased that the TC346 resin system received these important flame-retardancy certifications. The distinction positions the TC346 system as the ‘go-to’ composite material that can help high-performance motorsports programs attain significant performance improvements,” says Steven Mead, Managing Director of Toray Advanced Composites. Mead notes that Toray produces the prepreg at its operations in the U.K. and U.S., which will enhance the company’s support of the motorsport market in those regions.

Toray’s TC346 has excellent compression strength, interlaminar shear strength, in-plane shear modulus, and improved elevated temperature tensile strength. The TC346 system offers a superior surface finish for aesthetic appeal and controlled flow of the resin to simplify lay-up and curing production. Other motorsport component applications that require lightweighting with superior toughness would also benefit from the inherent properties of TC346.



Additionally, applications that require high glass transition temperatures, excellent compression strength, and high fracture toughness could also benefit from this super-tough and flame-resistant epoxy prepreg system. TC346 is available in a wide variety of uni-directional tapes and fabric styles.

Certification Test Details:

SFI 56.1 flame retardancy at 1 ply thickness (TC346 HM0545 200g 2×2 Twill HMy63 12K 42% Resin Content)

UL94 V0 flame retardancy at 2 mm thickness (TC346 HM0545 200g 2×2 Twill HMy63 12K 42% Resin Content)

For more technical information regarding Toray TC346, download the data sheet: Toray TC346 Data Sheet – https://www.toraytac.com/product-explorer/products/Nn1i/TC346

About Toray Advanced Composites

Toray Advanced Composites is a leader in the development and production of advanced thermoplastic and thermoset composite materials. The broad product portfolio is incorporated in high-performance products for aerospace, space, communications, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications. Toray Advanced Composites has a long heritage of combining state-of-the-art materials technology with world-class technical expertise to deliver a unique customer-centric business model. Production and operation facilities are in North America, Europe, and Asia. Toray Advanced Composites is a subsidiary of the Toray Group.

For more information, visit: https://www.toraytac.com/

All trademarks are the property of Toray Industries Inc. unless otherwise stated.

Media Inquiries (North America):

Johanna Beckmen,

Director of Marketing USA

t +1 669-888-5416

e j.beckmen@toraytac-usa.com

Media Inquiries (Europe):

Jenny Hodgson, Marketing Manager EMEA

t +44 1773 536966

e j.hodgson@toraytac-europe.com

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0527s2p-toray-logo-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0527s2p-toray-racecar-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Toray Advanced Composites