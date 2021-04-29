SANTA ANA, Calif., April 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Town & Country Life Plan community is offering a free, virtual “Hear Better” event in honor of May’s Better Hearing and Speech Month. Dr. Kelly Tremblay and Dr. Margaret Wallhagen will share affordable solutions to help manage hearing loss in everyday conversations.

“Hearing loss is one of the most common chronic sensory problems we experience,” said Dr. Tremblay. “There are low-cost options and resources that can help someone have a better quality of life.”

The online event Hear Better: 10 Low-Cost & High-Tech Tips is on Thursday, May 13 at 2 p.m. (PDT). RSVP at https://www.tcmanor.com/upcoming-events/.

Here are a few questions to ask if you have trouble hearing:

1 – Are you over the age of 65? (yes/no)\

2 – Do you often ask people to repeat themselves? (yes/no)

3 – Do you often think people mumble? (yes/no)

4 – Do you have difficulty hearing when there is background noise present? (yes/no)

5 – Do friends and family suggest you get your hearing tested? (yes/no)

If you answered yes to any of these questions, there is a good chance you have some type of hearing loss. Approximately one in three people over 65 years of age will experience some degree of hearing problems.

Dr. Margaret Wallhagen, RN, PhD, FAAN is a Professor of Physiological Nursing at the University of California, San Francisco. She is a former board trustee of The Hearing Loss Association of America.

Dr. Kelly Tremblay, PhD, FAAA is a neuroscientist, audiologist and advocate. She is a Board Trustee of The Hearing Loss Association of America and works as an advocate to get the word out about health and hearing for seniors. She is also a contributor to the World Health Organization.

Town & Country offers many free events about Dementia and Alzheimer’s. They also have design tours scheduled for Grace Gardens, their brand new, innovative, $25 Million community with transformational features and amenities.

ABOUT TOWN & COUNTRY:

Town & Country is a non-profit Christian retirement community located in the heart of Orange County. Built in 1975, Town & Country was brought to life with the vision of showing God’s love through the caring and serving of their residents. The 8-acre campus is full of outdoor courtyards, gardens and fountains with every apartment having a private balcony and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and short-term rehab care. Their new memory care apartments will have the same quality feel and focus on outdoor space.

As a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit community, Town & Country had the unique opportunity to build a thoughtfully designed memory care community. For more information, visit https://www.tcmanor.com/

