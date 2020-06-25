WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “The tree service companies that consistently thrive are those that ramp up their marketing efforts during times of recession, such as the economic downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic.” This statement comes from Don Dowd, owner and founder of Tree Leads Today. “During economic lulls, many make the mistake of scaling back their marketing out of fear.”



If a company’s workflow becomes inconsistent, owners may lose their qualified arborists and climbers to their competitors. Without a solid team, a tree company is at risk of failure.

Tree Leads Today is a nationwide tree care marketing company with clients extending as far north as Waterville, Maine, as far west as Maui, Hawaii and to the south to Key West, Florida. They deliver 50 to 1,000 exclusive leads per month to every one of their tree care company partners.

As Dowd explains, they assign a personal client manager to each of their tree company partners, providing ongoing advice for online and offline marketing campaigns for continual, consistent lead generation. They cater to companies’ ever-changing needs, such as ramping up, ramping down, or pausing their marketing when their businesses surge to the point they can’t keep up with their expanding customer base.

Tree Leads Today works with the largest nationwide tree companies, such as Bartlett Tree Service and Davey Tree Experts, as well as startup and small companies. Unlike other lead systems, the leads they provide are 100% exclusive. This means they aren’t shared with any other tree companies in the zip codes that have been specially reserved for their partners. Tree companies get the calls directly from their leads, a unique feature of Tree Leads Today that makes the process transparent and immediate.

Also, as Don explains, “We have found that 6% of leads are bad, so we built a 10% ‘bad lead allowance’ into the equation. So, for example, if you are a tree service with a 100-leads-per-month plan, we give you 110 leads per month to ensure we’ve got you covered.”

Tree Leads Today maintains close relationships with all of their partnering tree companies. They look forward to the TCI Expo, the industry’s biggest yearly event, to see their partners in person and network with thousands of exhibitors, educators, tree company owners, and equipment suppliers. Unfortunately, it was just announced by the host of the event, TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association), that this year’s Expo is cancelled due to COVID-19 guidelines. Don says he and his team are disappointed, but look forward to attending next year. In the meantime, Tree Leads Today continues to thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic, with record-breaking growth in lead generation for the months of May and June, 2020.

