ROSELAND, N.J., March 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) Foundation thanks Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming for making statewide proclamations declaring March 2021 as SUDC Awareness Month. The SUDC Foundation also applauds the California State Legislature for recognizing SUDC Awareness Month in House Resolution 24.

These are the first states to join a nationwide effort led by the SUDC Foundation to raise awareness of one of the most under-recognized medical tragedies of our time, marking the beginning of a month-long campaign all over the world.

Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) is a category of death in children over the age of 1 year which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including an autopsy. Most often, a seemingly healthy child goes to sleep and never wakes up. Approximately 400 children are lost to SUDC in the United States every year.

“As we enter another March, we are energized to have another successful month of raising SUDC awareness,” said Laura Gould Crandall, President and Co-founder of the SUDC Foundation. “Awareness is crucial for funding critical research and supporting those affected by sudden unexpected or unexplained death in childhood. SUDC is the fifth leading category of death in children ages 1 to 4, yet SUDC receives no targeted public funding. The SUDC Foundation provides all services at no cost to bereaved families. Awareness helps families find us when they need us most and awareness launches us toward a world free of SUDC.”

“Throughout March, we will continue to focus efforts around increasing awareness within the medical community as well,” added Dr. Erin Bowen, SUDC Foundation Vice President and pediatrician. “Despite the fact that SUDC affects approximately 400 children annually, many physicians and medical professionals are unaware of it. Currently the understanding of SUDC eludes the medical community. Increased awareness can lead to further research initiatives to help uncover causes and risk factors for these deaths, with the ultimate goal of preventing them, leading to a future free of SUDC. As we work toward a deeper understanding of SUDC, we can ensure that families are adequately supported when these tragedies occur.

“If even one new family is connected to the SUDC Foundation as a result of our community’s awareness efforts, then we can consider this month a success. Many bereaved parents will tell you their biggest fear is their child will be forgotten. SUDC Awareness Month gives us an opportunity to share the stories of these families, to honor the children affected and to say their names. SUDC awareness gives families a voice.”

The SUDC Foundation will once again mark SUDC Awareness Month by hosting weekly awareness activities for all supporters to participate. To learn more, please visit: https://sudc.org/get-involved/sudc-awareness-month.

The SUDC Foundation is advocating for SUDC Awareness Month proclamations in all 50 U.S. states this March. In 2020, 41 participated. This nationwide effort began in 2016, inspired by Drew Joseph Boswell and the Boswell family. The Boswell family successfully advocated for the first statewide proclamation declaring March 2015 as SUDC Awareness Month in the State of Louisiana.

To see a list of previous efforts as well as additional states who have joined, please visit: https://sudc.org/get-involved/legislative-advocacy/sudc-awareness-proclamations.

The SUDC Foundation’s mission is to promote awareness, advocate for research and support those affected by SUDC. The SUDC Foundation provides all services at no cost to families.

