MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Empire Recreation Management (ERM), the managing partner responsible for the WhoaZone brand, is pleased to announce that (2) of Altitude H2O’s (AH2O) Texas facilities– Grapevine & Rosharon – are going to open in 2020 under the WhoaZone brand. The parks will still feature AH2O’s signature floating obstacle course, but ERM has added some new updates and attractions that will make the facilities more fun than ever, and invite all, both young and old, to come out and see what’s new.



With these two new locations, WhoaZone (https://whoa.zone/) will operate four parks; two in Texas, one in Holly, Michigan, and one in Whiting, Indiana. WhoaZone Recreation Centers offer a variety of water and land-based activities, and feature their award-winning, adrenaline-pumping floating obstacle course.

“We are proud to be bringing two of AH2O’s most successful parks under the WhoaZone banner,” says Ron Romens, CEO of ERM. “Our goal is to continue on the great hospitality and customer experiences that Altitude is famous for and use our industry-leading operations knowledge to make these parks even better, by making them more fun, more safe, and more consistent with the water-based family recreation experience consumers crave.”

He adds, “We are excited that Altitude has given us the opportunity to expand this concept as we prepare for even more growth into 2021 and beyond.”

For more information, please visit WhoaZone at https://whoa.zone/.

About WhoaZone

WhoaZone features an inflatable on-water obstacle courses that provide hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top outdoor adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, active challenges.

About Empire Recreation Management

ERM is a subsidiary of Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS). ERM is a turn-key resource that provides planning, design, installation, training and operational support to commercial recreation operators worldwide. ERM was designed to help owners maximize their investments and to help them optimize the revenue potential of their recreation facility. Learn more at: http://empirerecmgmt.com/

For more information about CRS, Empire Recreation Management, or WhoaZone please contact Jen Rice at 866-946-2966 & info@empirerecmgmt.com

