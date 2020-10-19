BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ultimate Auto Body, an auto body repair company in Bedford Hills, New York, is pleased to announce that they have recently updated their website. This was to ensure that the website is up-to-date, can easily be navigated, and is mobile responsive. The company offers auto body repair throughout Westchester County and neighboring areas.

The experts at Ultimate Auto Body use their knowledge, experience and precision equipment to bring new life and luster to the interior and exterior of every foreign and domestic automobile.

Greg Beobide of Ultimate Auto Body says, “We’ve built Ultimate Auto Body on a set of values that have been a foundation to our success. We protect our clients with a guarantee for all parts & workmanship for as long as they own their car. And, we have systems in place to ensure that our repair shops deliver what we promise.

“The most important thing we do is build trust. We’ve been in Westchester since 1977 and our dedication to systems and quality has insured our reputation as the county’s finest repair shops.”

The services they provide include auto body repair, auto painting, collision repair, and concierge services. They have developed the reputation of a leading local auto body shop in Bedford Hills, New York because they always focus on every detail in every job they undertake.

Beobide adds, “Our expert auto body repair and paint craftsmen ensure that every motor car leaving Ultimate Auto Body shops is a work of art.”

The Ultimate Auto Body certified trained technicians, use only the latest hi-tech unibody pulling and aligning bench systems, highly specialized metal inert gas welding equipment, and only the finest materials available in the market, all geared toward returning your vehicle back to pre-accident condition or better.

Ultimate Auto Body believes in their work, that is why they guarantee all body, paint, glass, and structural repairs against any type of failure for as long as you own your vehicle.

Those who are interested in auto body services in Bedford Hills, in Westchester County, New York and surrounding areas may want to check out the Ultimate Auto Body website at http://www.ultimateautobody.com/

About Ultimate Auto Body

Based in Bedford Hills, New York, Ultimate Auto Body has been making cars look brand new since 1977. Ultimate Auto Body focuses on Auto Body Repair, Collision Repair, Auto Detailing and Auto Paint Services. More information: http://www.ultimateautobody.com/.

