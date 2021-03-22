SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UnitedLayer, a leading American colocation services provider, announced that its Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services have been named a “Leader” in the latest NelsonHall NEAT analysis within the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment.

Established in 2001, headquartered in San Francisco, California, UnitedLayer is one of the world’s leading end-to-end colocation service providers. The company has 13 data centers and offers its colocation services from 3 data center facilities in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Its key industries include BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, TMT, Logistics, and Oil & Gas, with over 250 enterprise and government customers.

The NelsonHall vendor assessment recognizes UnitedLayer’s Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services as a “Leader” in the Cloud Orchestration Services market segment with capabilities including its Tier 3+ data center platform with connectivity to carriers, private clouds, and public cloud, on-demand scaling into private clouds, remote hybrid cloud management, and robust DevOps automation and managed services.

According to this research, some of UnitedLayer’s additional capabilities include:

* On-demand software-defined enterprise-grade private cloud connected to its data center platform.

* It has a SaaS-based platform for comprehensive management of data centers, public & private clouds.

* Managed services capabilities, including DevOps automation and consulting & advisory services.

* Infrastructure and Database Management: including O.S. and Hypervisor patching/management, and Management of AWS, Azure, and GCP. Also, database patching and Management, including MSSQL, MySQL, Oracle, OpenStack, SAP, and Mongo.

* Container and Mesh Service Management: providing container setup and Management (k8s, Openshift, GKE, EKS, AKS), and mesh service setup and Management (istio, Anthos, AppMesh).

* Multicloud Management: through UnityOneCloud managing data centers, private clouds, AWS, Azure, GCP with unified metrics and controls, and multi-cloud connectivity.

* Managed Security: provision of security solutions to protect infra and data. Also, services include firewalls, DDOS, VPN, SSL/TLS, VLAN segmentation, restricted I.P., and ports.

* Managed compliance: providing risk analysis and compliance management with audit-ready reporting.

* SDDC design & implementation: design, implementation, performance, and security testing of S.D. data centers and private clouds.

* DevOps automation: using tools including Terraform, Ansible, and Puppet for application and infrastructure automation and providing CI/CD pipeline implementation.

* Private Cloud: controls and security of an enterprise-grade private cloud powered by VMware technologies to gain performance advantages at lower costs.

* Remote Hands: access to a team of highly trained, in-house, certified technicians that are available 24x7x365 and can monitor servers remotely through a single pane of glass known as UnityOneCloud.

* Smart Hands: exclusive onsite technical assistance and troubleshooting services along with hardware installation and decommissioning services.

“It provides a platform for on-demand scalability into private and public cloud resources, comprehensive remote management, DevOps automation capabilities, and managed services to deliver real Hybrid Cloud solutions for enterprises,” said John Laherty, a Senior Research Analyst at NelsonHall.

Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnitedLayer, added, “UnitedLayer has developed its Data Center and Hybrid Cloud platform based on the learnings over two decades of experience serving enterprise clients. This recognition as a ‘Leader’ in Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage & Orchestration Services demonstrates the value of UnitedLayer’s end-to-end capabilities to orchestrate cloud solutions in data centers, private clouds, and public clouds, and holistically manage the underlying technology stack.”

About UnitedLayer:

UnitedLayer is a major Colocation, Private Cloud, and Managed Services provider that operates data centers in 13 geographies across 5 continents. We design, build, and manage Enterprise-Grade Colocation, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud solutions that meet the high performance, security, agility, and scalability requirements to serve enterprises’ unique business needs.

About NelsonHall:

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides in-depth knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

