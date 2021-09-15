CHENGDU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EaseUS, a leading software company with 15 years of experience, recently released a lightweight Windows 11 Update Free Checker. Two weeks ago, Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to the list of supported CPUs for Windows 11, and re-released the PC Health Check app. This app lets you check whether your PC meets the system requirements for Windows 11 on your current PC and laptop.

Windows 11 Updates Checker

Free Download and Check Your System Now https://down.easeus.com/product/why_not_win11

Right now, we only know Windows 11 is coming this year, though the usual timeframe for major Windows updates has been mid-October or November.

According to the official, here are the basic system requirements to install Windows 11 on your laptop/PC. While Microsoft has said Windows 10 users can upgrade to Windows 11 for free, however, Windows 11 requires a bunch of specific system requirements. If your PC can not meet these requirements, sorry, you cannot install this stunning new OS.

You can use our Windows 11 Upgrade Checker to test whether your PC can run Windows 11.

Download Windows 11 via EaseUS Windows 11 Builder

Free Download Windows 11 Now https://down.easeus.com/product/win11_builder

If your PC meets the Windows 11 minimum specifications, you can download and install Windows 11 now. You can use EaseUS Windows 11 Builder to quickly download and install the new OS.

Windows 11 Update Solutions: Convert MBR to GPT with EaseUS Partition Master

Windows 11, unlike its predecessors, comes with stringent hardware requirements, which not only needs TPM 2.0, UEFI, and the right GPT partition style. When Installing Windows 11 via a bootable USB Windows Installation Media, you may receive an error—This PC can’t run Windows 11. One of the biggest challenges is that Windows 11 requires GPT as OS disk.

To obtain a smooth Windows 11 upgrade process, converting the OS disk MBR to GPT style without data loss and keeping everything intact is your next move.

EaseUS Partition Master can come to help. It is disk management software that performs all kinds of operations when it comes to storage.

THE TOOL OFFERS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES:

* Resize/Delete/Merge/Create partitions

* Convert MBR to GPT and vice versa

* Create WinPE disks for recovery

* Convert to other disk formats

* Wipe data to make them irrecoverable

& Unlike Windows tools, it allows you to convert from MBR to GPT without any loss. So you can convert to GPT from MBR, restart, and you are good to install Windows 11.

Price & Availability

EaseUS Partition Master is fully compatible with Windows 10/8/7, and available from $19.95. Check the plans here: https://www.easeus.com/partition-manager/epm-pro-buy.html

About EaseUS Software

Founded in 2004, EaseUS is an international leading software company specialized in data backup, data recovery, data management, and data transfer fields, served more than 530 million users from over 160 countries worldwide.

“EaseUS” is a registered trademark of CHENGDU Yiwo Tech Development Co., Ltd.

News Source: EaseUS Software