LEHI, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, has been recognized as a 2020 Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine. SimpleNexus earned recognition as one of the top employers in the state on the basis of employee evaluations. The company will be honored along with other winners during an awards luncheon at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on December 8.

Utah Business magazine’s rigorous vetting process examined key factors of the SimpleNexus work environment, including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time and quality of management. SimpleNexus’ unique culture and HIVE (hungry, innovative, vibrant and empathetic) core values were praised by employees for emphasizing collaboration and delivering value for clients.

This recognition follows SimpleNexus’ recent inclusion on two independent rankings of Utah’s fastest-growing companies, Utah Valley Business Q Magazine’s UV50 and MountainWest Capital’s Utah 100. SimpleNexus was also featured on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States and the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list of North America’s fastest-growing tech firms.

“Our work-hard, play-hard mindset allows employees to thrive and fuels our ability to build best-in-class solutions for the homebuying journey,” said SimpleNexus CEO Matt Hansen. “It’s our people and shared culture that have helped us turn customers into SimpleNexus fans and kept us on a growth trajectory.”

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company’s best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures — all on the go.

